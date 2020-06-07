Sea Control 181 – The “Amphibious” 8th in the Pacific War

By Jared Samuelson
Chokepoints and Littorals Week continues on CIMSEC! Major General Pat Donahoe, Deputy Commander for Operations, U.S. 8th Army, and Prof. Don Chisholm of the U.S. Naval War College join us to discuss why the 8th Army is known as “the Amphibious 8th,” the campaign through the southern Philippines in World War II, Admiral Daniel Barbey, and the different amphibious cultures that emerged during the war. Images are taken from The Reports of General MacArthur and digitally enhanced by Dr. Erik Villard (@Erikhistorian), Digital Military Historian at the Center for Military History.
- Joint Operational Warfare, Theory and Practice by Milan Vego
- U.S. Navy Operations in World War II, Vol. XIII by Samuel Eliot Morrison
- History of the 2nd Engineer Special Brigade
- The U.S. Army Campaigns of World War II – Southern Philippines
- MacArthur Reports – Operations of the 8th Army in the Southern Philippines
- MacArthur’s Amphibious Navy
Images
Initial Landings on Mindanao
Final Operations on Mindanao
Summary of the Mindanao Campaign
Western Visayas Task Force Operations
Victor Operations
Landings on Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental
Palawan Attack Plan
