By Jared Samuelson

Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oscar Vanderveen and U.S. Marine Major Justin Hooker join me (@jwsc03) to discuss the NATO Amphibious Leaders Expeditionary Symposium (NALES). The group discusses the challenges facing NATO’s amphibious forces, command and control relationships, and the progress made by NALES in developing NATO amphibious interoperability.

Download Sea Control 177 – NATO Amphibious Leaders Expeditionary Symposium

Links

“NATO’s Amphibious Forces: Command and Control of a Multibrigade Alliance Task Force,” by Gene Germanovich, J.D. Williams, Stacie L. Pettyjohn, David A. Shlapak, Anthony Atler, Bradley Martin, RAND Corporation, 2019

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

