By Jared Samuelson

Join German historian and communications specialist Sascha Stoltenow (@bendlerblogger) and local government official Heike Brüggeman (@bruggemannheike) to discuss the changing relationship between Germany and the Bundeswehr. Topics include Sascha’s brush with COVID-19, the Bundeswehr’s social media campaign, the positive effects of new commuter policy, and how the civil-military relationship is evolving during COVID-19.

Sea Control 173 – German Civ-Mil Relations with Sascha Stoltenow and Heike Brüggeman

Links

1. Bendler Blog

2. Augen geradeaus!

3. Nicholas Kulish, “No Parade for Hans,” The New York Times, November 14, 2009.

4. Sicherheitshalber

5. Walter Haynes, “Explaining the Poverty of Germany’s Strategic Debate,” War on the Rocks, June 18, 2019.

6. Elisabeth Braw, “No Military Has Done More for Corona-Stricken Allies than Germany’s,” Defense One, April 16, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

