Podcast

Sea Control 172 – Mexican Maritime Challenges with Christian Ehrlich

Leave a comment

By Jared Samuelson

Mexican naval analyst Christian Ehrlich (@CJEhrlichM) joins Jared (@jwsc03) to discuss Mexican maritime security challenges, the role of the Mexican Marine Corps, piracy in the Gulf of Mexico, the Mexican shipbuilding industry, and more!

Download Sea Control 172 – Mexican Maritime Challenges with Christian Ehrlich

Links

3. Mexican Strategic Landscape, The Institute of Strategy and Development Research, March 2020

4. Pirates Raid Ships in the Gulf of Mexico, The Yucatan Times, April 17, 2020

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org. 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.