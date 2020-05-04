By Jared Samuelson
Mexican naval analyst Christian Ehrlich (@CJEhrlichM) joins Jared (@jwsc03) to discuss Mexican maritime security challenges, the role of the Mexican Marine Corps, piracy in the Gulf of Mexico, the Mexican shipbuilding industry, and more!
Download Sea Control 172 – Mexican Maritime Challenges with Christian Ehrlich
Links
2. “Pirates Ignore Quarantine, Attack Four Ships in One Week”, Mexico News Daily, April 16, 2020
3. Mexican Strategic Landscape, The Institute of Strategy and Development Research, March 2020
4. Pirates Raid Ships in the Gulf of Mexico, The Yucatan Times, April 17, 2020
Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.