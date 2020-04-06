By Jared Samuelson

It’s a packed house on this episode of Sea Control! Sea Control host emeritus Natalie Sambhi (@securityscholar) returns to join Gilang Kembara (@barakembara) and Blake Herzinger (@bdherzinger) to discuss Indonesia’s maritime security challenges, controversial fishing policies, the national response to Chinese incursions into Indonesian waters, Indonesian naval modernization, and much more!

Sea Control 167 – Indonesia’s Maritime Security Challenges

Links

3. The China Maritime Militia Bookshelf

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...