By Jared Samuelson

Calgary’s own Tim Choi (@timdotchoi) joins me to discuss the “new” Canadian Navy, to include the Type 31 frigates, Joint Support Ships, and offshore patrol vessels. We also dive deep into the saga of the Victoria-class submarines and the replacement for the Sea King helicopters and Aurora maritime patrol aircraft. Enjoy!

Sea Control 165 – Canadian Fleet Recapitalization with Tim Choi

Links

1. Canada Chooses BAE-Lockheed Proposal to Build Frigates Based on UK’s Type 26-design.

2. Keel Laid for Royal Canadian Navy’s Future Joint Support Ship

3. Halifax Shipyard Launches Canada’s Second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

4. The Quest for the Unconventional-Conventional Submarine

5. Military Shows Off New Cyclone Helicopter Days Before First International Deployment

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...