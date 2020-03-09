Sea Control 162 – Redesigning the Marine Corps with Jon Frerichs and Mark Nostro

By Jared Samuelson

A two-parter! Maj. Jon Frerichs (@hoplitemarine) was one of my first interview subjects after he wrote an article for Marine Corps Gazette entitled “Reinvigorating the Fleet Marine Force.” During the interview, he mentioned he had a second piece in-progress with War On The Rocks. We managed to corral one of his co-authors for that article, Maj. Mark Nostro, to discuss “To Be Most Ready When the Nation Is Least Ready, the Marines Need a New Headquarters.” Tune in to hear Jon name-check multiple doctrinal publications from memory while proposing some radical changes to the structure of the Marine Corps structure. If you’d like to skip forward to the second interview, it kicks off at 20:05. Enjoy!

Links

4. To Be Most Ready When the Nation is Least Ready, the Marines Need a New Headquarters

