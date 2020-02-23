Podcast

Sea Control 160 – Exercise Sea Dragon with Von Lambert and Tyler Quinn

By Jared Samuelson

The Australian Army’s Von Lambert and USMC’s Tyler Quinn (@tc_quinn07) discuss their January article for War on the Rocks, to include what they learned about themselves, the value of experiential learning, and what it is like to transition from a lifetime of real-life COIN operations to confronting a peer competitor in the Marines’ competitive wargaming tournament, Exercise Sea Dragon.

Links

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer for the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

