By Jared Samuelson
The Australian Army’s Von Lambert and USMC’s Tyler Quinn (@tc_quinn07) discuss their January article for War on the Rocks, to include what they learned about themselves, the value of experiential learning, and what it is like to transition from a lifetime of real-life COIN operations to confronting a peer competitor in the Marines’ competitive wargaming tournament, Exercise Sea Dragon.
Sea Control 160 – Exercise Sea Dragon with Von Lambert and Tyler Quinn
Links
2. Thinking In Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts, by Annie Duke (@AnnieDuke)
3. Small Boats and Daring Men: Marintime Raiding, Irregular Warfare, and the Early American Navy, by Benjamin Armstrong (@WWATMD)
6. Destination Unknown Volume 1 a project of the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity (@TheKrulakCenter) and Ender’s Galley (@endersgalley).
Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer for the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.