By Jared Samuelson

When the next war comes, which forces will be the first in harm’s way to slow an enemy assault? Marine Corps Lt Col Roy Draa discusses his article “Next Stand of the Tin Can Sailors,” new force packages such as littoral combat task groups, the joint force, and future capabilities.

Download Sea Control 157 – Next Stand of the Tin Can Sailors with Roy Draa

Links

1. “The Next Stand of the Tin Can Sailors” by Lt Col Roy Draa

2. Marine Corps Training and Education Command (TECOM) Warfighting Society.

Jared Samuelson is the producer of CIMSEC’s Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...