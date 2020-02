By Dr. Ruxandra Bosilca

In this episode, Dr. John Shewood, U.S. Navy Historian at the Naval History and Heritage Command, joins Dr. Ruxandra Bosilca, CIMSEC’s Social Media Coordinator, to examine the EU and NATO response to the raging migration and refugee crisis in the Mediterranean.

Download Sea Control 155 – Humanity at Sea and Naval Responses with Dr. John Sherwood

Dr. Ruxandra Bosilca is CIMSEC’s Social Media Coordinator.

Contact the Sea Control podcast team at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

