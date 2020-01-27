Sea Control 154: CAPT Bill Shafley on New Forms of Naval Operational Planning

By Jared Samuelson

CAPT Bill Shafley discusses his September 2018 article on new forms of naval operational planning, Corbett’s many subtle levels, and the impact of Wayne Hughes.

Show Notes

1. CAPT Bill Shafley’s September 2018 article, “New Forms of Naval Operational Planing for Earning Command of the Seas.”

2. Sir Julian Corbett, Some Principles of Maritime Strategy.

3. Wayne Hughes, Fleet Tactics and Coastal Operations.

4. While not dedicated specifically to the Composite Warfare Commander construct, Major Kevin M. Stepp’s Master’s Thesis, Composite Warfare Doctrine – Providing the JFMCC with the Optimal Command and Control Method for Amphibious Operations, does an excellent job describing the concept.

