By Jared Samuelson

Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03) has to rein in Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) before he goes off on a tangent about colonial history, Claude Berube (@cgberube) goes deep on American frigate design, and everyone agrees the Navy is cooler than the Army and Marine Corps “history” requiring quotation marks.

Sea Control 153: USS Constitution with Angry Staff Officer and Dr. Claude Berube

Jared Samuelson is the producer of CIMSEC’s Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...