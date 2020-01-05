By Jared Samuelson

In the wake of CIMSEC’s Short Story Fiction Week, two of the authors, The Krulak Center’s (@TheKrulakCenter) Ian Brown (@ian_tb03) and Sea Control producer Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03), break down what we can learn from the Fiction Week’s stories about the future of warfare, the obsessive focus on China, and which story kept them awake at night.

Download Sea Control 151: CIMSEC Fiction Week with Ian Brown

Referenced Material and Show Notes

Destination Unknown, Vol I., the first graphic novel of short stories about future war released by the Krulak Center via Marine Corps University Press.

A New Conception of War by Ian T. Brown

Jared Samuelson is the producer of CIMSEC’s Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

