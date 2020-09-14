Regional Strategies Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

CIMSEC received a tremendous response to our Project Trident’s call for articles on regional strategies. Authors from many parts of the world responded with insights and perspectives on nations and navies facing myriad challenges. Across these many countries it becomes apparent how maritime security features many common themes while retaining unique geographic context.

Maritime security is a vital requirement for all nations’ prosperity. But the vastness of the maritime domain and the plentiful resources and platforms that reside within it always pose a challenge to maritime forces. Small and medium-sized navies have developed networks of cooperation to share the burden, and have employed innovative methods of securing their maritime locales. Whether they find themselves facing non-state threats, new oceanic infrastructure, or caught within competition between greater powers, innovation is at a premium for regional powers.

CIMSEC will be extending the topic week into a second week to showcase the high volume of quality submissions received. Below is the lineup of articles featuring during the topic week, and which will be updated as additional publications are finalized.

“China’s Aircraft Carriers and Southeast Asia: Testing Coercive Naval Diplomacy?” by Shang-su Wu

“Illegal Fishing in the South Pacific: What Can the Chilean Navy Do?” by Francisco Martinez

“Boats, Budget, and Boots: The Colombian Navy’s Challenges in International Cooperation” by Rafael Uribe Neira

“The Israeli Navy in a Changing Security Environment” by Ehud (Udi) Eiran

“Sweden and the Blue Society: New Challenges for a Small Navy” by Lars Wedin

“Between the Giants: The Future of the Taiwanese Navy in an Era of Great Power Competition” by Jonathan Selling

“The Sino-Japanese Maritime Disputes in the East China Sea” by Yoichiro Sato

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2020) – The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme (73) flies the “Romeo” flag, internationally recognized as a signal for preparing to replenish at sea, while approaching the U.S. Navy Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) as the ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Ordinary Seaman DJ Hinahon)

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...