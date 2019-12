Join the band of merry maritime revelers on December 17th by the fireplace at Franklin Hall’s Roosevelt Room for CIMSEC’s annual holiday party, with drinks and discussions about the year that was.

RSVPs not required but appreciated at director@cimsec.org. Guests welcome.

When: Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30-8:00pm

Where: Franklin Hall, 1358 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC (Nearest Metro: U Street)

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...