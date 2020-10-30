Invitation to the Indo Pacific Maritime Hour with Dr. Ollie Suorsa

By Jimmy Drennan

CIMSEC is partnering with the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies (YCAPS) and the Japan-U.S. Military Program (JUMP) to bring you an online event you will not want to miss! The Indo-Pacific Maritime Hour will be held online Monday, 2 Nov, 2000 EDT (Tuesday, 3 Nov, 0000 JST) with special guest Dr. Ollie Suorsa.

Dr. Olli Suorsa will discuss the decisions that smaller powers make when approaching multilateral naval exercises. He argues that participation in the exercises is inherently a political question. Specifically, he will discuss smaller powers’ considerations (with special reference to Southeast Asia) in taking part in naval exercises involving various sets of actors and the participation’s significance for conveying strategic signals. Olli will underline and contrast the different utilities reaped from inclusive and exclusive arrangements, and smaller powers’ agency in accepting/declining invitations, or initiating exercise routines of their own, to signal engagement, deterrence, and/or neutrality.

To join please go to https://meet.google.com/gkr-fved-tqp

Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa is a Research Fellow in the Maritime Security Programme of the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies (IDSS) at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS). Before joining RSIS he lectured at the Department of Asian and International Studies in the City University of Hong Kong. Dr. Suorsa holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the City University of Hong Kong and a Master’s degree in Asian Politics from SOAS, University of London, UK, and Bachelor’s in International Relations from the Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia. Dr. Suorsa has also work experience in defence industry in Finland.

Moderator: John Bradford, YCAPS Executive Director and Senior Fellow, RSIS Maritime Security Programme

Webinar Cost: Free of charge

Co-sponsor: Japan-U.S. Military Program (JUMP)

Please register by RSVP to info@ycaps.org. RSVP not required, but helpful for organizers.

Jimmy Drennan is the President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.

