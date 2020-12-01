Help us Write, Fight, Win!

donate monthly

Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding the global pandemic, 2020 has been a banner year for CIMSEC! Thanks to our incredible community, we have broken records in terms of content, reach, and partnerships. Project Trident, our year-long collaboration with leading maritime security organizations, has shined a much-needed spotlight on numerous issues in maritime security, and we have many more exciting collaborations in store for 2021. Our podcasts, Sea Control and Bilge Pumps, have helped reinvigorate discussions on critical maritime security issues and naval history. Together, we have built tremendous momentum for the future and sustained this vibrant forum.

At CIMSEC, we believe victory in the maritime domain starts with great ideas communicated compellingly — Write, Fight, Win. Beginning with Giving Tuesday and going through December, we are holding our annual #WriteFightWin Holiday Donation Campaign to support CIMSEC into the new year. CIMSEC is proud to say that since our founding our content has been free and always will be. Especially as more websites build paywalls or pursue intrusive advertising, we hope those in the CIMSEC community who value our free, no-ad model will consider supporting us with monthly donations.

In addition to direct donations, CIMSEC is registered on AmazonSmile so you can donate while you shop this holiday season! Make CIMSEC your preferred charity on AmazonSmile to have donations made while you shop at no cost to you! You can also use the free browser extension Smilematic to automatically redirect you AmazonSmile whenever you shop with Amazon!

To those who have donated, thank you!

To those who are considering donating, thank you!

To those who wrote for CIMSEC this year, thank you!

To those who read, retweeted, reposted, or otherwise shared CIMSEC content, thank you!

It is thanks to our community that CIMSEC has grown to be a vibrant forum for those who always keep a weather eye toward the horizon across the seas.

Together, we will #WriteFightWin.

Featured Image: SAN DIEGO (Dec. 19, 2007) The guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) sits pier-side, ready for a judging panel’s inspection during the 2007 holiday ship decoration contest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark A. Leonesio)