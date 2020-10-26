Force Structure Perspectives Series Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

CIMSEC is launching a special Force Structure Perspectives Series to provide insight into the new Battle Force 2045 fleet design that was recently announced by Secretary of Defense Esper. This new fleet design aims to revamp much of the U.S. Navy to make it more operationally flexible, capture advancements in technology and tactics, and ultimately make the fleet better able to deter and prevail in great power conflict.

CIMSEC invited select contributors to share their views on this new fleet design. In these wide-ranging interviews and pieces, contributors shared their thoughts on the benefits and pitfalls of this new fleet, lessons on the intervention of the Office of the Secretary of Defense into fleet design, and what it will take to make this new fleet real.

The featured contributors are listed below, and may be updated with additional contributors as the series unfolds.

Capt. Trip Barber (ret). on Building a New Fleet

Capt. Jeff Kline (ret.) on Bringing the Fleet Into the Robotics Age

Capt. Sam Tangredi (ret.) on Shopping for Studies

CDR Phil Pournelle (ret.) on Chasing Legacy Platforms

Capt. Robert Rubel (ret.) on OSD Seizing Fleet Design

“A Decisive Flotilla: Assessing the Hudson Fleet Design,” by Capt. Robert Rubel (ret.)

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimcsec.org.

Featured Image: SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) leads ships from the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the America Expeditionary Strike Group during a transit of the South China Sea during a photo exercise, March 15, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson/Released)

