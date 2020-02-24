CNO’s Design Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring writing submitted in response to our Call for Articles on the U.S. Chief of Naval Operations’ Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority. Below are the articles and authors that will be featured during the topic week. We thank them for their excellent contributions.

“A New Carrier Strike Group Staff for Warfighting and Warfighters” by Capt. Bill Shafley

“Interwar Navy-Marine Corps Integration: A Roadmap for Today” by Capt. Jamie McGrath (ret.)

“Integrate with the Marines…And Who Else?” by Walker D. Mills

“Operating at the Edge of Chaos: Enhancing Maritime Superiority Through People” by Christine MacNulty

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: APRA, Guam (Feb. 7, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives at Naval Base Guam Feb. 7, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

