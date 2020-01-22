Join CIMSEC’s DC chapter for an evening happy hour discussion with Rear Admiral James Goldrick, Royal Australian Navy (Ret.), former President of the Australian Naval Institute and prolific naval scholar.
RSVPs not required but appreciated at director@cimsec.org. Guests welcome.
When: Tuesday, January 28th, 6:00-8:00pm
Where: Franklin Hall, 1358 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC (Nearest Metro: U Street)
(Photo: HMAS Sydney, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-02-26/hmas-sydney-4/6267052)
One thought on “CIMSEC DC Invite: 28 Jan. Conversation with James Goldrick”
It will be good to discuss about recent Indo-Pacific Upset where China has still claimed for the right to occupy the area 9-dash line at the Sea of East Asia (sorry for mentioning suc a name rather than “Southern Sea of China or so), especially in relation to the existing global Maritime Regulation. The use of installing communication satelite in order to set up a proper control upon that area may be a good idea rather than sending warships with reference to the UNCLOS 1982, where peaceful presence of business ships have to be the ultimate purpose