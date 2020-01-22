CIMSEC DC Invite: 28 Jan. Conversation with James Goldrick

Join CIMSEC’s DC chapter for an evening happy hour discussion with Rear Admiral James Goldrick, Royal Australian Navy (Ret.), former President of the Australian Naval Institute and prolific naval scholar.

RSVPs not required but appreciated at director@cimsec.org. Guests welcome.

When: Tuesday, January 28th, 6:00-8:00pm

Where: Franklin Hall, 1358 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC (Nearest Metro: U Street)

(Photo: HMAS Sydney, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-02-26/hmas-sydney-4/6267052)

