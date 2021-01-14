Call for Articles: The Future of Naval Intelligence

By Dmitry Filipoff

Submissions Due: March 15, 2021

Week Dates: March 29-April 2, 2021

Article Length: 1000-3000 words

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

CIMSEC is running its first-ever topic week on naval intelligence. The need for timely and insightful naval intelligence in a peer competitor world has never been greater. Naval intelligence will be at the center of current and future military concepts, plans, operations, acquisitions – and more. CIMSEC is looking for papers that tackle the future challenges of naval intelligence.

Topics of interest include but are not limited to: How can naval intelligence better train its professionals? How can naval intelligence better support operational warfighting and high-end force development? How can naval intelligence leverage machine learning and AI tools? What lessons from history might offer insights to intelligence professionals today? How can naval intelligence improve assessments and forecasts? What does naval intelligence need to do to improve integration and proficiency with allies and partners? How do you best lead intelligence professionals? And in a Navy focused on information warfare, is intelligence in the traditional sense still required – or possible?

Contributors are encouraged to answer these questions and more as they seek to understand the future of naval intelligence and how best to support naval leadership and operators.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ralph Salas observes radar signatures at a fire control station in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Guttierrez)