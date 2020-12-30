Bilge Pumps Episode 30: Christmas Special with Cmdr. Michael Clapp & Maj Gen. Julian Thompson

By Alex Clarke

Bilge Pumps, Episode 30. This is it, the Christmas Special you have all been waiting for! The regular Bilge Pumps Crew is joined by Commander Michael Clapp (ret.) and Major General Julian Thompson (ret.) – the command from the Amphibious Task Group, the Inshore Squadron, and 3rd Commando Brigade during the Falklands War. We hope you enjoy the conversation and have as much fun listening to it as we did making it.

For those interested in taking part in our competition, please send your PDF submissions to Seacontrol@cimsec.org by January the 10, 2021.

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of jaffa cake and the faintest whiff of cork. But we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

