Bilge Pumps Episode 23: Lessons of Maritime Rome

By Alex Clarke

Bilge Pumps, Episode 23. The Bilge Pumps Crew is joined by Dr. Simon Elliot (@SimonElliott20) the expert on all things Roman navy history and archeology, plus Julius Caesar. Visit his book list here.

With such a wide area of history to draw from where could Bilge Pumps go? Well, we start off with the Classis Britannica and work out from there, through the designs of the ships and the wars Rome fought as a Republic and an Empire. We also of course consider the defense of islands and coastlines with forts, the infrastructure and realities of economics and logistics, and the importance of a good public relations effort.

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of jaffa cake and the faintest whiff of cork– but we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps Episode 23: Lessons of the Maritime Rome

Links

1. Dr. Alex Clarke’s Youtube Channel

2. Drachinifel’s Youtube Channel

3. Jamie Seidel’s Youtube Channel

Alex Clarke is the producer of The Bilge Pumps podcast.

Contact the CIMSEC podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.