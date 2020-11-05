Bilge Pumps Episode 22: A Whole lot of Bilge; SBS & Ultra Long Range Gunnery

By Alex Clarke

Bilge Pumps, Episode 22. We’re being very current, almost bang up to date for Bilgepumps! No guest unfortunately, it’s just your regular crew, but we hope you will enjoy our musings on the SBS, the future of ship to ship boarding, and all the other things it sparked. However, with no guest and it being rather late in the UK and extremely early in Australia, we decided to call it a night. But it felt too short, so we added in the bonus episode we had been saving for when Navy Con (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navycon-2020-a-tickets-125821115343) goes live…enjoy.

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of jaffa cake and the faintest whiff of cork– but we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Alex Clarke is the producer of The Bilge Pumps podcast.

