By Alex Clarke

It’s another historically informed maritime current events podcast! It’s The Bilge Pumps as we affectionately call it, where we like to imagine it’s what three naval geeks who have found a particularly nice steakhouse would sound like if recorded.

So what is episode five about? Well The Bilge Pumps team is talking about China, and all of what China has been getting up to in the last month.

#Bilgepumps is still a new series and new avenue, although possibly no longer having the new car smell, we are getting the impression that it’s liked; but now we need you. Have suggestions for topics? Comments on how we could improve? Or most importantly, ideas for artwork, then please either tweet them to us the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps 5 – CHINAAAAAAA!!

Links

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...