Bilge Pumps 18: Alex and Drach Unsupervised

By Alex Clarke
Today it’s just two naval history geeks, and so it is a two-parter as Alex and Drach wrestle with RapidRazorback’s question: what bits of history do we think have been forgotten that need to be remembered?
We’ve made it to Episode 18 and this will be the first time a crewmate is missing from the Bilge Pumps crew. So be prepared to be very afraid because this could be long, this could go down rabbit holes, we could start out discussing history and end up debating sci-fi…Honestly, the only people more scared than you of what this could be is Drach and Alex themselves. But still, for you, they did it!
So after all that what is Episode 18 about? Well, the #Bilgepumps team after being so topical for so many weeks, is continuing this by asking what history has been forgotten that shouldn’t be. Come listen and see how long Alex manages to contain himself from discussing HMS Unicorn!
