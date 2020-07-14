Announcing the 2020 CIMSEC Forum for Authors and Readers: Nominations Now Open

By Jimmy Drennan

On August 27 CIMSEC will host the sixth annual CIMSEC Forum for Authors and Readers (CFAR), an event where our readers and the public get to select the top CIMSEC authors of the preceding year, and engage with them on their work and topics of interest. The evening will provide a chance to engage your favorite CIMSEC contributors, hear their thoughts on how their pieces have held up, and explore their predictions.

Thanks to the generous partnership of CNA we are pleased to offer a professional conference on a range of maritime security issues. For the first time ever, we will hold CFAR virtually via Zoom, so it will be easier than ever to join in the discussion no matter where in the world you are!

Event Details

July 14–23: Nominations open

July 27–31: Voting on finalists

August 7: Winners and speakers lineup announced

August 27th: CFAR launches (all times in Eastern Standard Time)

6:00pm-6:15pm: Welcome

6:15pm-8:00pm: Author presentations and Q&As

Platform: Zoom (webcast link to be announced closer to the event)

How will the speakers be chosen? All CIMSEC readers are welcome to submit nominations for articles with the only criteria that the article nominated must have published on CIMSEC on or after June 8th, 2019. After nominations close, CIMSEC members will vote on the selected pieces and the finalists will receive invites to speak at CFAR. Not yet a member? Consider joining CIMSEC for free!

Submit your nominations using the form below.

We hope you can join us for an exciting event where authors chosen by CIMSEC readers will present on their writing and research. See you on August 27!

Jimmy Drennan is the President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.

